Grab Philippines Mobilizes P350-M Bayanihan Fund to Fuel Resilience Among Driver and Delivery Partners

The rebates are distributed through Grab Turbo, a newly introduced driving mode designed to help driver-partners optimize their earning potential and access a more responsive incentive structure. Collectively, these initiatives have helped bring Grab’s effective commission rates for its four-wheel mobility services down to 15 percent.

As part of its commitment to transparency, Grab has launched the Digital Earnings Tracker, a portal where GrabCar driverpartners can generate and review detailed earnings statements, including total fares, effective commissions, incentives, and gross and net earnings.

The program also extends beyond mobility. On the delivery side, Grab rolled out spot bonuses for completed delivery trips, with total delivery rider bonus outlays exceeding P50 million as of mid-April. The superapp has also provided bicycle subsidies for delivery-partners who wish to transition to bike-based deliveries. Driver- and delivery-partners may also qualify for various platform rewards, including grocery credits, fuel subsidies and medical vouchers, depending on their performance tier.

The Grab Bayanihan Fuel Crisis Support Program will remain in place, with Grab continuing to assess and refine its initiatives in response to fuel price movements and the evolving needs of driverand delivery-partners. The goal is to help safeguard their welfare while ensuring that transport and delivery workers are able to sustain their livelihoods amid the crisis.

Grab Philippines managing director Ronald Roda shares, "When fuel prices rise, livelihoods are the first to feel it, and platforms like ours carry a responsibility to respond with the scale and speed that the moment requires. The P350 million we have mobilized is a resilience fund designed to keep our drivers and delivery partners on the road and help their families stay steady through the crisis. This is what a platform is for, and it is the role Grab intends to keep playing as the country navigates the fuel crisis."

Private-sector partnerships have also played a role in the response. Through tie-ups with fuel companies, Grab secured pump discounts for both its four-wheel and two-wheel partners, while similar arrangements were facilitated for MOVE IT to benefit its own rider-partners. Under its partnership with Seaoil alone, Grab and MOVE IT partners have claimed over P2 million in fuel savings to date. Grab has also extended fuel support through Shell Fleet Cards enabled by Grab Financial Group, with March rebates alone reaching P1 million.

Looking further ahead, Grab pointed to its newly launched EcoDrive Initiative — billed as Southeast Asia's largest EV financing coalition for ride-hailing — as a cornerstone of its longer-term strategy. The program, unveiled in April 2026, brings together BDO and BPI; global automakers such as Toyota, BYD and GAC; and automotive distributors such as Autohub Group and QSJ Motors Phils., Inc. to give TNVS drivers fast-tracked access to electric and hybrid vehicles through preferential "green" auto loans, flexible daily repayments via the Grab Driver Wallet, and exclusive vehicle discounts.