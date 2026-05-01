How often should you pee?

Urinating is one of the body’s most basic functions, yet many people still wonder whether their bathroom frequency is normal. According to urology specialist Dr. Rolando Guillermo O. Saulog, how often a person goes can vary widely and still be considered healthy.
“On average, people urinate about six to seven times a day,” he explains. But going fewer or more than that isn’t automatically a red flag. Even four trips in 24 hours or as many as 10 may still fall within normal range, depending on the individual.
Saulog notes that several everyday factors influence urinary frequency. Aging can reduce bladder elasticity, leading to more frequent urges. Hormonal changes, especially in older adults, can also affect bladder control.
Fluid intake plays a major role as well. Drinks like coffee, tea, alcohol and other caffeinated beverages act as natural diuretics, prompting the kidneys to release more fluid — often resulting in more bathroom trips.
Pregnancy is another common reason for increased urination, driven by hormonal shifts, higher blood volume, and pressure from the growing uterus on the bladder.
Medical conditions may also alter patterns. Frequent urination in small amounts can signal a urinary tract infection. Diabetes, kidney disorders, prostate enlargement, and electrolyte imbalances may also affect bladder behavior. Certain medications, especially diuretics prescribed for heart, kidney, or liver conditions, can likewise increase urine output.
Bladder capacity differs by sex, with men generally able to hold up to about 700 ml of urine and women around 500 ml before needing to empty.
On the other end of the spectrum, urinating only once or twice a day — or producing very small amounts overall — may suggest dehydration or underlying urinary tract issues and should not be ignored.
Medical attention is recommended if urination becomes painful, burning, or difficult, or if there is discomfort in the lower back or pelvic area. Blood in the urine, loss of bladder control, or unusually cloudy or foul-smelling urine are also warning signs.
Doctors typically use a combination of tests to determine the cause of abnormal urinary patterns, including urinalysis, kidney function tests, imaging scans, and uroflowmetry, a non-invasive assessment of bladder performance that helps evaluate flow and emptying issues.
Beyond testing, experts emphasize that daily habits play a key role in urinary health. Staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and limiting caffeine and alcohol can all help support normal function. Proper hygiene after intercourse and correct wiping technique for women can also reduce infection risk.
Most importantly, specialists stress not delaying urination. Listening to the body’s signals, they say, is one of the simplest ways to maintain urinary health and overall well-being.