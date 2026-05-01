How often should you pee?

Urinating is one of the body’s most basic functions, yet many people still wonder whether their bathroom frequency is normal. According to urology specialist Dr. Rolando Guillermo O. Saulog, how often a person goes can vary widely and still be considered healthy.

“On average, people urinate about six to seven times a day,” he explains. But going fewer or more than that isn’t automatically a red flag. Even four trips in 24 hours or as many as 10 may still fall within normal range, depending on the individual.