Women’s hygiene 101

“The content of my talk is based on my own clinical experience and scientific research,” the doctor announced.

Menstruation, according to the obstetrician-gynecologist and university professor, affects young women not only physically, but also emotionally and socially, so feminine hygiene is very important.

“Hence, during this period, it is important for women to still exude confidence and beauty and that is, from being comfortable and confident in using hygiene products that address their comfort and odor concerns,” she said.

Apart from using the right feminine wash and frequent feminine pad changes, proper menstrual hygiene, said the doctor, includes washing and keeping hands clean always; wearing comfortable clothing; pain relief from analgesics or pain relievers; and keeping yourself hydrated.