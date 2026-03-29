Women’s hygiene 101

For generation Alphas who are just starting or are about to have their menstruation, having that “buwanang dalaw” (monthly period) could be both painful and scary.
To lessen every young woman’s worry about menstruation, Dr. Ruela Joyce dela Rosa recently shared some pieces of advice in her talk during the recent “UnstoppablePowHER: The Watsons Women’s Forum” in Taguig City.
“The content of my talk is based on my own clinical experience and scientific research,” the doctor announced.
Menstruation, according to the obstetrician-gynecologist and university professor, affects young women not only physically, but also emotionally and socially, so feminine hygiene is very important.
“Hence, during this period, it is important for women to still exude confidence and beauty and that is, from being comfortable and confident in using hygiene products that address their comfort and odor concerns,” she said.
Apart from using the right feminine wash and frequent feminine pad changes, proper menstrual hygiene, said the doctor, includes washing and keeping hands clean always; wearing comfortable clothing; pain relief from analgesics or pain relievers; and keeping yourself hydrated.
Besides using cotton feminine pads that now come perfumed, with Sanrio characters that appeal to the youth, and even with cooling effect like Sofy feminine napkins that are perfect for summer, it is important for young women to also observe proper diet and exercise to achieve overall menstrual well-being and less menstrual pain, the doctor advised.
“Good mental health and self-care are essential for women’s health in all of her life’s stages,” she stressed.