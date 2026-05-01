Gilas Women fall short

The Philippines lost to Brazil, 8-17 in the first game before bouncing back against New Zealand, 21-10.

Gilas Women are coming off a silver-medal finish in the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China where they lost to the hosts last Wednesday, 13-21.

Still, the Philippines has a chance to bounce back when the Women’s Series goes to Manila from 7 to 8 May.

Players such as Afril Bernardino could help fortify the squad as the Philippines defend home court.