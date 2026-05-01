Gilas Women fall short

Gilas Pilipinas Women fell short of making it into the main round of the Chengdu leg of the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series in China last Friday.
Despite finishing the qualifying draw with a 1-1 win-loss record, the quartet of Tantoy Ferrer, Mikka Cacho, Gabi Bade and Camille Clarin finished second in Pool B as only the top squads advanced to the 16-team tournament.
The Philippines lost to Brazil, 8-17 in the first game before bouncing back against New Zealand, 21-10.
Gilas Women are coming off a silver-medal finish in the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China where they lost to the hosts last Wednesday, 13-21.
Still, the Philippines has a chance to bounce back when the Women’s Series goes to Manila from 7 to 8 May.
Players such as Afril Bernardino could help fortify the squad as the Philippines defend home court.