Gilas Women begin WC qualifiers

Also joining the World Cup Qualifiers are Hungary, Lithuania and Egypt.

Gilas Women are coming off an historic silver medal finish in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup last week and now look to continue the momentum as they gun for a slot in the World Cup in Poland in June.

The Philippines will banner the same crew from the Asia Cup led by Kacey dela Rosa, Mikka Cacho and Afril Bernardino.

Former University of Santo Tomas star Tantoy Ferrer replaced Cheska Apag in the Qualifiers.

The Philippines needs to win the semifinals or win the loser’s final to earn a ticket to the World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy said Gilas Women have the tools to succeed as they build up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.