Gilas Women stay alive in WC Qualifiers

Tied at 19, Dela Rosa sank back-to-back baskets inside the paint to end the game with 30.5 seconds left in the game.

Mikka Cacho and Afril Bernardino scored four points each for Gilas Women while Tantoy Ferrer had two points.

Jermaine Lim Jia Ying led Singapore with seven points.

If the Brazilians defeat the Singaporeans, who are battling at press time, Gilas Women will advance to the semifinal on Sunday where they will face Pool A leader Hungary.

The Philippines needs to win the semifinals or the losers final to advance to the 3x3 World Cup in Poland in June.

Gilas Women are coming off a silver medal finish in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and want to maintain their momentum in the World Cup Qualifiers.