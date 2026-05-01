Eala recalls brother’s role in shaping career

Unlike the world No. 44 Eala who competed in professional matches right away after graduation, Miko opted to play for Penn State University in the United States first.

Eala is currently back in Mallorca, Spain to prepare for the Italian Open starting 5 May.

“Anything, he is the first person I go to if I really have any troubles. I think my brother is such a nice person, and he’s super smart, super intelligent,” Eala said.

“Whenever I need advice, he’s the one I go to. He’s older. I think every younger sibling has that shared experience of having an older sibling, and you wish you could give them an older sibling because it’s such a pillar of support.”

While Eala suffered a Round of 64 exit in the Madrid Open last April after a 2-6, 1-6 loss to world No. 21 Elise Mertens of Belgium, Eala said her family isn’t too bummed out as her whole family is with her and helps her disconnect from the sport from time to time.