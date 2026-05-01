Eala recalls brother’s role in shaping career

Tennis sensation Alex Eala credits her older brother Miko for helping her shape to where is today in her career.
The 20-year-old Eala recalled how she would lose to her older brother, who attended the renowned Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, and helped her improve her game over time.
Unlike the world No. 44 Eala who competed in professional matches right away after graduation, Miko opted to play for Penn State University in the United States first.
Eala is currently back in Mallorca, Spain to prepare for the Italian Open starting 5 May.
“Anything, he is the first person I go to if I really have any troubles. I think my brother is such a nice person, and he’s super smart, super intelligent,” Eala said.
“Whenever I need advice, he’s the one I go to. He’s older. I think every younger sibling has that shared experience of having an older sibling, and you wish you could give them an older sibling because it’s such a pillar of support.”
While Eala suffered a Round of 64 exit in the Madrid Open last April after a 2-6, 1-6 loss to world No. 21 Elise Mertens of Belgium, Eala said her family isn’t too bummed out as her whole family is with her and helps her disconnect from the sport from time to time.
“Tennis is very repetitive, so routines can feel that way, too. But what I like about Madrid is that my family is here. I’ve been able to disconnect more,” Eala said.
“For example, when we go out to dinner, nobody talks about tennis. It’s refreshing after weeks of intense competition. It reminds me of what it feels like to clock out after work.”
Eala hopes to do better this time in the Italian Open, a Women’s Tennis Association 1000 tournament, after losing to reigning Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the Round of 128 last year.