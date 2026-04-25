Eala staying focused despite setback

She will go up against the likes of No. 31 Wang Xinyu of China, No. 34 Ann Li, of the United States No. 42 Siniaková, No. 43 and American Peyton Stearns, No. 47 Laura Sigemund of Germany, and No. 48 McCartney Kessler of the United States.

Dalma Galfi of Hungary will be defending the crown she won last year despite being ranked No. 117 in the world.

Eala’s overall goal is to continue her progress on the clay courts before the French Open. “I’ve had some struggles on clay before, but I’ve also had some really great matches, so I’m really excited to see,” Eala said.

Eala is also set to compete in the Italian Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, in Rome from 5 to 17 May.