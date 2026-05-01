Duterte camp pushes back vs ‘out-of-context’ NBI claims in impeachment case

As scrutiny over Vice President Sara Duterte intensifies, her legal team is pushing back against what it calls a “partial” reading of her controversial remarks, arguing that key context has been lost in the unfolding impeachment proceedings.
The National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said the alleged death threat against Marcos came from a late-night press briefing where Sara Duterte said she had arranged for an assassin to target the President and his family if she were killed first.
“Dapat talaga natin i-consider yung konteksto. Bakit nagkaroon ng press call na gano’n, ano ba yung naramdaman na panggigipit ng panahon na iyon,” said Atty. Michael Poa in a radio interview.
Poa suggested that the clip fails to capture the full exchange. According to him, Duterte’s remarks came amid concerns over her personal safety, with references to alleged threats circulating at the time.
“Hindi kasi napakita yung buong konteksto nung mga pahayag,” he said, adding that parts of the exchange may have been misinterpreted.
Poa emphasized that the defense would address the issue within a legal framework, particularly whether the statements meet the threshold of a “grave threat.”
However, Poa declined to disclose the camp’s full legal strategy, saying these would be presented if the case reaches the Senate.
Despite the intensifying political and public scrutiny, Poa maintained that the defense is focused on ensuring that Duterte’s statements are assessed in their entirety rather than through isolated excerpts.
“Yun lang ang sinasabi namin—dapat ma-appreciate yung buong konteksto,” he said.