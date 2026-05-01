Duterte camp pushes back vs ‘out-of-context’ NBI claims in impeachment case

“Hindi kasi napakita yung buong konteksto nung mga pahayag,” he said, adding that parts of the exchange may have been misinterpreted.

Poa emphasized that the defense would address the issue within a legal framework, particularly whether the statements meet the threshold of a “grave threat.”

However, Poa declined to disclose the camp’s full legal strategy, saying these would be presented if the case reaches the Senate.



Despite the intensifying political and public scrutiny, Poa maintained that the defense is focused on ensuring that Duterte’s statements are assessed in their entirety rather than through isolated excerpts.

“Yun lang ang sinasabi namin—dapat ma-appreciate yung buong konteksto,” he said.