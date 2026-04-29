NBI: VP Duterte threat warrants cases for inciting to sedition, grave threats

“Base po sa ebidensya na nakalap ng NBI at naisubmit sa Department of Justice for the purpose of preliminary investigation, ang naging findings po ng NBI the acts of Vice President constitutes grave threats,” Malicad stated.

(Based on the evidence gathered by the NBI and submitted by the Department of Justice for the purpose of preliminary investigation, the findings of the NBI are that the acts of the Vice President constitute grave threats)

Under Philippine law, the act of inciting to sedition was described as not directly taking part in the crime of sedition but encouraged such actions which may either be through speeches, proclamations, and writings among others.

Grave threats, on the other hand, are characterized as behaviors that constitute direct threats against the person, honor, or property of an individual.

Both crimes, however, are considered as impeachable offenses through violations of the 1987 Constitution for commission of high crimes and betrayal of public trust.

The gravity of the revelations of the NBI was not lost in solons, as FPJ Bayanihan Partylist Rep. Brian Poe and Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila De Lima regarded the statements of the Vice President as serious.

Poe noted that Duterte’s words were no ordinary threat, stating that the drama had reached the global stage, leading to other nations becoming wary of the matter.

“The reason why I bring this up is because this is no ordinary threat. This is a threat by the Vice President against the President of the Republic of the Philippines, and people around the world took note of that, questioning our stability and our national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, De Lima stated that the evidence of the threats were perhaps the “most important” charges that the Vice President would be subjected to.

The solon also drew comparisons between the character of Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, claiming that the peculiar demeanor was a trademark of the family.

“Never before in the entire history of the world has a sitting Vice President threatened to kill the President and his wife on livestreaming video for the whole Filipino nation and even the world to watch,” she expressed.

“It finally reveals Sara Duterte at her most transparent and unfiltered moment, and para sa akin po, this is not an aberrant attitude of a Duterte. In fact it is their trademark character,” she added.