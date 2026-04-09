With Galliano on board, Zara forays into haute couture

Galliano built his reputation during his tenures at Givenchy, his own label, and later on, at Christian Dior, where he was creative director for 15 years. His controversial exit from the brand in 2011 shook the industry in a big way. It would not be until 2014 that his influence in the fashion diaspora would be felt again — when he joined Maison Margiela. True to form, Galliano reclaimed his spot among the industry’s groundbreaking designers by way of his avant-garde approach and theatrical presentations. His final show for Maison Margiela in 2024 drew widespread attention online and is regarded as one of his seminal works. Throughout his career, his collections have become defining moments in fashion history.

While this is the first time Zara is signing on to a long-term partnership with a single designer, they have done one-of collaborations with the likes of Kate Moss, Ludovic de Saint Sermin and former YSL creative director Stefano Pilati. This move also sees the brand moving in the same direction as the likes of Uniqlo, H&M, Gap and Adidas, among others, who have partnered with couture designers to both create hype and expand their reach.

The seasonal releases, with the first collection set to launch in September, will see Galliano reinterpret and reimagine pieces from the Zara archives, “re-authoring” them for a contemporary audience. While further details remain limited, the collaboration is expected to showcase his signature deconstructionist style and inventive approach to design, offering a fresh perspective within the fast-fashion landscape.