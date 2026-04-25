Victoria for Gap, Stella for H&M, Cecilie for Uniqlo - these designer collabs are coming in hot

It's going to be one stylish season ahead, with the recently announced designer collaborations by three of the world's biggest retail brands. Hot on the heels of the announcement of John Galliano signing on to reimagine the Zara archives, Gap, H&M, and Uniqlo have followed suit with their own high-profile partnerships - setting the stage for a fashion scene that is so ready to slay. It's going to be a mad rush for the mall, which is, we hear, where Gen Z-ers prefer to shop these days to be the first to cop these pieces when these collections start dropping in May.
First up is Victoria Beckham, who just signed a multi-season deal with American heritage brand Gap, which debuts Spring 2026, and drops this month. The choice to work with the designer was easy, according to Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap, who acknowledged her iconic influence in the fashion world. "This partnership feels truly authentic — and that’s where the magic happens. It has allowed us to create pieces we hope our customers feel they have to have." For her initial 38-piece collection, Beckham presents a refined take on 'wardrobe building blocks' by adding balanced proportions, sharp structure, and thoughtful details. It features utilitarian-inspired pieces in khaki and green, a fleece logo set, and Gap's trademark denim leads in classic straight and capri silhouettes, with matching denim jackets and shirts, seen through Beckham's unique design lens. “To me, Gap is an all-American icon — a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” she says. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”
Twenty years after her first design collaboration with the retail giant, Stella McCartney makes a stellar, pun intended, return to H&M. This collection combines inspirations from the designer's earlier archives for the brand, which includes bejewelled prints and slogan tops, and builds on that with oversized shirting, sharp tailoring, and full on glamour, which she describes as "playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined." Known for her rule-breaking vision when it comes to fashion, she applies her advocacy for sustainable design to these pieces, prioritizing recycled content, organic cottons and similar materials. “I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history," says McCartney. "It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favourites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures." Key pieces include rib knitted dresses and tops with McCartney’s signature Falabella chain at the neckline, and a long white gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem, giving the look of a sweeping circle of fabric, mesh dresses, and even a white mini tee embellished with studs reading ‘Rock Royalty’. “Stella has always had a bold vision for fashion, and this collection tracks her journey from a young, rule-breaking voice to a master of timeless design, says H&M Creative Advisor and Head of Design Ann-Sofie Johansson. The Stella McCartney x H&M collection is slated to drop in May.
The Japanese purveyor of the wardrobe staples that live in our closets, Uniqlo, already has an impressive roster of designers on their collaboration roster - Jonathan Anderson, Clare Waight Keller, Marni, Marimekko, and Ines de la Fressange, who all have elevated basics to the next level. They now add Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen to the list, whose collection "Shapes Of Poetry" adds a touch of whimsy and romance to Uniqlo's pieces. Described as "everyday couture"
Born just outside Copenhagen, Cecilie attended the Danish Design School, where she become an assistant to the Danish designer Anja Vang Krag and worked on opera costumes for The Royal Danish Theatre and freelance projects for Christian Dior. After graduating in 2007, Cecilie took an internship with John Galliano where she was later hired as a print designer and first line assistant. In 2010, she studied as part of the MA programme at the Royal College of Art in London and a year later became a design assistant at London based womenswear brand, Erdem. Cecilie returned to Copenhagen in 2015 to launch her eponymous label.
Cecilie Bahnsen's "everyday couture" approach to clean, minimalistic lines, romantic textures, and feminine, function-first fabrics.
"I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all Uniqlo LifeWear embodies," Bahnsen shared in a statement.
Bahnsen's signature shades (black, stark white, powdery pink, and ) play a part in the Uniqlo lineup, much like her latest runway shows
The collection is based on the concept of “Shapes of Poetry,” combining Bahnsen’s elevated craftsmanship with the distinctive UNIQLO commitment to comfort and quality. Bahnsen’s essence can be felt throughout, with the signature floral motifs a mainstay of the collection, alongside voluminous sleeves with frills and shirring. Elsewhere, the lineup includes dresses, tops and skirts, all with some level of standout design detail. These are pieces that can be a statement all on their own, or style them as matching sets for the full effect.
In true UNIQLO fashion, special attention was paid to the comfort of every item through high-quality cotton and plenty of elastic materials. You don’t have to feel constricted in your clothes to look good anymore. The collection also marks Bahnsen’s first foray into children’s wear with her first line for girls. The designer shared, “I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all UNIQLO LifeWear embodies. I’m very excited to be able to share that with so many women and girls around the world through this collection.”
There is one more rather interesting thing about this season's designer collabs - they are all seriously kick-ass women designers whose sartorial style we'd all love to copy, and have defining our closets. With these collections, at more affordable prices, we finally can.
There's no word yet on whether and when these collections will make their way to Manila, but when they do, there will be signs.