Victoria for Gap, Stella for H&M, Cecilie for Uniqlo - these designer collabs are coming in hot

The Japanese purveyor of the wardrobe staples that live in our closets, Uniqlo, already has an impressive roster of designers on their collaboration roster - Jonathan Anderson, Clare Waight Keller, Marni, Marimekko, and Ines de la Fressange, who all have elevated basics to the next level. They now add Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen to the list, whose collection "Shapes Of Poetry" adds a touch of whimsy and romance to Uniqlo's pieces. Described as "everyday couture"

Born just outside Copenhagen, Cecilie attended the Danish Design School, where she become an assistant to the Danish designer Anja Vang Krag and worked on opera costumes for The Royal Danish Theatre and freelance projects for Christian Dior. After graduating in 2007, Cecilie took an internship with John Galliano where she was later hired as a print designer and first line assistant. In 2010, she studied as part of the MA programme at the Royal College of Art in London and a year later became a design assistant at London based womenswear brand, Erdem. Cecilie returned to Copenhagen in 2015 to launch her eponymous label.

Cecilie Bahnsen's "everyday couture" approach to clean, minimalistic lines, romantic textures, and feminine, function-first fabrics.

"I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all Uniqlo LifeWear embodies," Bahnsen shared in a statement.

Bahnsen's signature shades (black, stark white, powdery pink, and tomato red ) play a part in the Uniqlo lineup, much like her latest runway shows

The collection is based on the concept of “Shapes of Poetry,” combining Bahnsen’s elevated craftsmanship with the distinctive UNIQLO commitment to comfort and quality. Bahnsen’s essence can be felt throughout, with the signature floral motifs a mainstay of the collection, alongside voluminous sleeves with frills and shirring. Elsewhere, the lineup includes dresses, tops and skirts, all with some level of standout design detail. These are pieces that can be a statement all on their own, or style them as matching sets for the full effect.

In true UNIQLO fashion, special attention was paid to the comfort of every item through high-quality cotton and plenty of elastic materials. You don’t have to feel constricted in your clothes to look good anymore. The collection also marks Bahnsen’s first foray into children’s wear with her first line for girls. The designer shared, “I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all UNIQLO LifeWear embodies. I’m very excited to be able to share that with so many women and girls around the world through this collection.”