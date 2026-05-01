‘DAILY TRIBUNE’ columnist Danny Vibas: leaving A lasting legacy in Phl entertainment

Veteran entertainment columnist and editor Danny Vibas passed away on the evening of 29 April, at the age of 71.

Born on 19 September 1954, Vibas built a distinguished career in journalism, contributing to various broadsheets and magazines. He most recently served as a columnist for the DAILY TRIBUNE, where he began writing his column Vibuzz on 2 September 2022. He also contributed to a number of publications, including The Manila Times, where he worked as both a columnist and assistant editor for the entertainment section. A prolific English-language showbiz writer and former college professor, he was known for his sharp insight and fearless voice.