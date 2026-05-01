‘DAILY TRIBUNE’ columnist Danny Vibas: leaving A lasting legacy in Phl entertainment

Veteran entertainment columnist and editor Danny Vibas passed away on the evening of 29 April, at the age of 71.
Born on 19 September 1954, Vibas built a distinguished career in journalism, contributing to various broadsheets and magazines. He most recently served as a columnist for the DAILY TRIBUNE, where he began writing his column Vibuzz on 2 September 2022. He also contributed to a number of publications, including The Manila Times, where he worked as both a columnist and assistant editor for the entertainment section. A prolific English-language showbiz writer and former college professor, he was known for his sharp insight and fearless voice.
He was also part of The Entertainment Arts & Media (TEAM), an organization made up of entertainment editors, columnists, photographers, publicists and talent managers, where he held the position of public relations officer.
In media conferences, Tito Danny will be remembered for his direct, candid questions and his willingness to speak his mind — often loudly, always honestly. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity in entertainment journalism.
The memorial services will include a wake and viewing from 2 to 5 May at La Funeraria Paz in G. Araneta, Quezon City (between E. Rodriguez Sr. and Quezon Avenue), followed by a funeral mass and interment on 6 May, with the time to be announced, at Sarmiento San Jose Del Monte Bulacan Cemetery.
Rest in peace, Tito Danny. You will be deeply missed. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to your family and loved ones.