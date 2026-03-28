Baguio community mourns two photojournalists' deaths

Their untimely deaths have prompted a widespread outpouring of grief and tributes from media colleagues, friends, and acquaintances.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong expressed the city's collective heartbreak over the loss of the two photo artists, noting that they left behind a legacy of service and creativity.

Beyond his professional role as a freelance photographer, "Ompong" Tan was recognized for his extensive community service and leadership within the local creative sector. In 2022, the city government of Baguio named him an Outstanding Citizen, citing his consistent volunteerism and the sharing of his technical expertise for public benefit.

He also received the 2016 Blessed Association of Retired Persons (BARP) Kafagway (the old name of Baguio) Journalism Award for Excellence, which acknowledged his contributions to the senior citizen and retiree communities. Within professional circles, his influence was solidified through his involvement with the Baguio Photographers Club (PCP), where peers regarded him as a mentor and master of the craft.

His civic contributions extended to humanitarian advocacy, particularly through his long-standing support for the Autism Society of the Philippines. Tan frequently organized pro bono photography sessions for underprivileged students in remote areas, such as Tabu Elementary School in Itogon, to ensure they had graduation portraits. Colleagues often noted his ability to facilitate charitable actions across different social and religious groups, focusing his lens on the needs of others rather than his own professional visibility. This commitment to social welfare and inclusive journalism remained a defining characteristic of his career until his passing.

Ongchangco was a member of the Baguio City Public Information Office (PIO) and is remembered for his humility and active presence within the local Sunday biking community.

Media colleagues, friends, and acquaintances have shared numerous messages of condolences for the bereaved families, with many recounting stories of the photographers' kindness and professional dedication.

His contributions to photography earned him several peer-based recognitions on digital platforms like Pixoto. Between 2013 and 2015, he received multiple accolades in categories such as city and street photography, including image of the day and image of the week honors. His visual work, which often captures the landscape and urban life of the region, has been featured in major national publications to support historical and news reporting.

Beyond his direct reporting, he is recognized for his role in preserving family and local history. He provided critical archival materials and interviews that documented the military service of his late relatives, Mapagtapat and Magtangol Ongchangco. This effort contributed to their posthumous recognition with the United States Congressional Gold Medal in 2024. Through this work, he helped maintain the historical record of Filipino veterans from the Second World War.

Magalong stated that the city stands in solidarity with the families during this period of mourning. He offered prayers for their eternal rest, acknowledging the significant contributions both men made to the community of Baguio City.