Danny Vibas, 'DAILY TRIBUNE' columnist, writes 30

Veteran entertainment columnist and editor Danny Vibas passed away on the evening of 29 April, at the age of 71.

Born on 19 September 1954, Vibas built a distinguished career in journalism, writing for numerous broadsheets and magazines, most recently as a columnist for the DAILY TRIBUNE where he first began his column on 2 September 2022. A prolific English-language showbiz writer and former college professor, he was known for his sharp insight and fearless voice.

In media conferences, Tito Danny will be remembered for his direct, candid questions and his willingness to speak his mind — often loudly, always honestly. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity in entertainment journalism.

Rest in peace, Tito Danny. You will be dearly missed. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to your family and loved ones.