Cows offer biogas alternative to energy crunch

“It cooks everything,” the 25-year-old said in her courtyard kitchen in Nekpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh, about 90 kilometers from New Delhi. “If the pressure goes down, we let it rest for half an hour and it works again.”

India consumes more than 30 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) annually, importing over half its needs.

The government insists there is no shortage of cooking gas, but supply delays, panic buying and black marketeers have created long queues for cylinders.

However, since the 1980s India has also promoted biogas as a low-cost rural energy source, subsidizing more than five million “digester” units that convert farm waste into methane for cooking, and nitrogen-rich slurry for fertilizer.

For Gauri, it requires mixing a couple of buckets of dung with water, then pouring the mixture into a car-sized underground tank topped with a storage balloon.

It provides a piped methane supply so regular that she only uses an LPG cylinder for emergencies or large gatherings.

The biogas works for everything — “vegetables, tea, lentils,” she said.