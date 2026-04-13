LPG use drops 30%, Filipinos shift to firewood in summer

“This next three to four months, from March, April, May, and half of June, we will have less demand for LPG. Because of the summer season, the consumption is lower by 15%,” Ty added in his statement.

According to him, the full nationwide market, based on the Philippine population, is evenly split, with 50 percent of Filipinos using LPG and 50 percent using indigenous materials such as firewood and charcoal.

Ty specified that in Luzon, about 65 percent of the population used LPG, while 35 percent still depend on firewood and charcoal. In the Visayas, LPG usage ranges from 25 to 30 percent, with the majority continuing to rely on indigenous fuels.

The lower LPG consumption, however, was recorded in Mindanao, where only 15 to 20 percent of its population uses LPG.

“Our daily consumption for LPG or monthly consumption of LPG during the normal days is 150,000 metric tons”.

"As of now, we are down by 30 percent, and our current supply inventory is around 40 to 45 percent in storage, including stocks in transit”, the petroleum expert added.