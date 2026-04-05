LPG tanker safely crosses Strait of Hormuz

However, New Delhi, the world’s second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas, has managed to secure passage for several Indian-flagged vessels over the past three weeks.

The shipping ministry confirmed on Saturday that LPG carrier Green Sanvi had passed through the chokepoint.

“Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 MT of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board,” a statement said, without giving further details of its final destination.

It said 17 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying 460 Indian crew, “remain in the western Persian Gulf region.”

Data from ship tracking company Marine Traffic’s website confirmed that the Green Sanvi was an Indian-flagged tanker.

Public broadcaster All India Radio said it was the “seventh India-bound LPG tanker” to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the Middle East war began.

India’s petroleum and natural gas ministry also said on Saturday that Indian refiners were buying crude oil from Iran and other nations to help deal with the global energy crisis.

“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran,” it said in a post on X, adding that there was “no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports”.

That comes about two weeks after the US Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels.

The ministry also confirmed that an LPG vessel carrying around “44 TMT Iranian LPG” was berthed and “currently discharging” at the southwestern Indian port of Mangalore.

India imports about 60 percent of its LPG needs and has been grappling with a gas crunch over the past month.

The Indian government has imposed tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions, prioritizing supply towards households and limiting the amount available for industrial use.

New Delhi maintains strong relations with Tehran but has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel in defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity.