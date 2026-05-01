Cost of war equals aid for more than 87-M people

“I know what we could do with 25 billion,” OCHA head Tom Fletcher told AFP. “We have a direct comparison of what we can do with that money.”

The OCHA appeal target is “less than one percent of what the world is spending on guns and arms and defense in the coming year,” he added.

Fletcher said the war, and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has doubled fuel prices and driven up food costs by 20 percent.

“That makes our job much harder. But it also pushes more people into hunger and starvation,” he said, referring specifically to Somalia, from where he spoke to AFP.

“We reckon the numbers who are hungry right now are double what it was six months ago.”

Worldwide, Fletcher said there were more than 300 million people in critical need of support, but he had been forced to prioritize 87 million due to tightening budgets, as the US and others curb donations.

Without funding, “hundreds of millions of lives over several years” will be lost, he said.