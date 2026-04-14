Sudan drone strike victims near 700

“In the first three months of this year, nearly 700 civilians were reportedly killed in drone strikes,” Tom Fletcher said in a statement, a day before the three-year anniversary of the start of the war.

In recent months, near-daily drone strikes have disrupted life across Sudan, particularly in the southern Kordofan region, now the war’s main battleground, and in RSF-controlled areas of the west, including Darfur.

“Millions have been driven from their homes across Sudan and beyond its borders, with entire communities emptied and families uprooted time and again. The risk of wider regional instability is high,” said Fletcher.

The UN aid chief said three years of war had torn apart a country bearing immense promise, with nearly 34 million people — almost two in every three — needing humanitarian support.

He said hunger was on the rise as the lean season closes in, while hundreds of thousands of children were acutely malnourished and millions deprived of education.

Women and girls are facing systemic and brutal sexual violence, he added.

Fletcher said that last year, humanitarians reached 17 million people with support, and this year would try to help 20 million.

However, “the response is critically underfunded,” he said.

“We need action now — to stop the violence, protect civilians, ensure access to communities in greatest danger, and fund the response.”