Shootout leaves armed suspect dead

The incident began at approximately 5:10 a.m. when personnel from Pasay City Police Station’s Sub-station 2 responded to reports of illegal gunfire along F. Victor Street.

Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers, hitting Staff Sgt. Carlo Rebulanan in the shoulder.

Rebulanan was rushed to Pasay City General Hospital for treatment while authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Acting on a tip from a resident, a joint police team cornered the suspect at approximately 8:15 p.m. Police said the man refused to surrender and fired at officers with a .45-caliber Norinco pistol, prompting them to return fire.