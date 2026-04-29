Shootout leaves armed suspect dead

Police killed an armed suspect Tuesday night after he allegedly shot a responding officer during an encounter earlier that day in Barangay 61.
The suspect, identified as alias Nonoy Negro and as a member of the Sputnik Gang, died following a follow-up operation that ended on the rooftop of a residence in Barangay 62.
The incident began at approximately 5:10 a.m. when personnel from Pasay City Police Station’s Sub-station 2 responded to reports of illegal gunfire along F. Victor Street.
Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers, hitting Staff Sgt. Carlo Rebulanan in the shoulder.
Rebulanan was rushed to Pasay City General Hospital for treatment while authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect.
Acting on a tip from a resident, a joint police team cornered the suspect at approximately 8:15 p.m. Police said the man refused to surrender and fired at officers with a .45-caliber Norinco pistol, prompting them to return fire.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 8:54 p.m.
Investigators recovered a pistol with six live rounds of ammunition at the scene. The condition of the wounded officer was not immediately released, though he was reported to be undergoing medical care following the initial confrontation.