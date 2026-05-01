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Clashes erupt in town over death of indigenous girl

Clashes erupt in town over death of indigenous girl
Handout / NORTHERN TERRITORY POLICE FORCE/AFP
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SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Clashes broke out in Australia’s outback town of Alice Springs as locals surrounded a hospital treating the suspected killer of a five-year-old indigenous girl, police said Friday.

Two officers, two ambulance workers and a firefighter were injured, police said, with media images showing teargas in the air, a police van in flames and crowds yelling at armed officers.

The overnight violence followed the discovery of a body south of Alice Springs believed to be that of the little girl, referred to at her family’s request as Kumanjayi Little Baby.

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