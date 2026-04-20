Cops probe fatal shootout that killed 12-year-old girl

Preliminary reports suggest the fatal shot may have come from the suspect during the exchange of fire Saturday in Barangay Labangal.

“We have directed our chief investigator to immediately obtain affidavits from our witnesses,” Olaivar said in an interview, adding that eyewitness accounts must be compared against physical and ballistic evidence.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of indiscriminate gunfire in Purok Pandian, a residential neighborhood characterized by densely packed homes made of light materials. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers, triggering a shootout.

Olaivar cited the high risk of the environment, explaining that the thin walls of the surrounding homes offered little protection for civilians or officers.

“Of course, the area is made of light materials. There was no strong or hard cover, which made it dangerous because the suspect was raining bullets on them,” Olaivar said.

A central component of the inquiry is the trajectory of the bullet that struck the child. While authorities currently point to the suspect as the likely source, Olaivar said the conclusion is subject to verification through ballistic examination.

Police are also reviewing whether responding officers utilized body-worn cameras during the operation.

“Since this was a response call, we will talk to Police Maj. Cardos to see if anyone was wearing one or if the incident was recorded,” Olaivar said, referring to the officer who led the team.

The death of a minor has sparked concerns regarding police operations in high-density communities. While Olaivar maintained that officers are trained to prioritize civilian safety, he acknowledged that the situation escalated rapidly and was largely dictated by the suspect’s actions.

The identities of the 12-year-old girl and the suspect have not been released pending the notification of their families. Olaivar assured the public that the investigation would remain transparent and that a progress report would be released as soon as forensic results are available.