Cebu trails beckon active travelers

In southern Cebu, Badian Highlands offers a different outdoor experience, combining inland slopes with coastal viewpoints. The trails shift between rolling terrain and open lookouts, giving hikers views of both mountain and sea.

Cebu’s outdoor destinations complement the island’s broader mix of dining districts, retail centers and recreational spaces, allowing travelers to combine physical activity with rest and city-based experiences in one trip.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports said Cebu’s trail systems reflect how movement and nature continue to shape the island’s travel experience.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport is operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital, the infrastructure investment arm of the Aboitiz Group. The company also operates Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol.