Cebu trails beckon active travelers

Cebu is positioning its highlands and trail networks as part of the island’s growing appeal for travelers seeking outdoor movement, wellness and nature-based experiences.
With Mactan-Cebu International Airport serving as a key gateway, visitors can access hiking destinations across Cebu City and nearby municipalities, alongside the island’s urban, retail and leisure offerings.
Among the highlighted destinations is Mt. Manunggal in Balamban, known for its forested trails, gradual elevation and historical significance. The route offers shaded sections and viewpoints across Cebu’s western highlands, making it a popular option for endurance hikes.
Mt. Mago, another upland destination, features open ridge trails and sustained elevation. Its terrain encourages steady pacing and longer hikes, with wide views of surrounding mountain landscapes.
In southern Cebu, Badian Highlands offers a different outdoor experience, combining inland slopes with coastal viewpoints. The trails shift between rolling terrain and open lookouts, giving hikers views of both mountain and sea.
Cebu’s outdoor destinations complement the island’s broader mix of dining districts, retail centers and recreational spaces, allowing travelers to combine physical activity with rest and city-based experiences in one trip.
Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports said Cebu’s trail systems reflect how movement and nature continue to shape the island’s travel experience.
Mactan-Cebu International Airport is operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital, the infrastructure investment arm of the Aboitiz Group. The company also operates Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol.