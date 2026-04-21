MCIA leads tourism dialogue amid global headwinds

Discussions centered on the impact of rising jet fuel prices, which industry players said could lead to higher airfares and potentially dampen passenger demand in the coming months. While MCIA reported strong performance in the first quarter, stakeholders acknowledged that sustained global pressures may begin to affect travel activity as early as June.

“The aviation and tourism sectors are deeply intertwined. When global headwinds like surging jet fuel costs put pressure on our airline partners, our industry inevitably feels the impact,” said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Operating Airports.

Titonis added that closer coordination with hotel partners and the development of flexible passenger scenarios are part of efforts to strengthen resilience across the tourism value chain.

MCIA said it is also exploring opportunities to expand connectivity by opening routes to emerging markets, as part of a broader strategy to offset potential declines in traditional travel segments.

The airport operator emphasized the importance of maintaining a unified industry approach, noting that collaboration among stakeholders is key to navigating external pressures and sustaining regional growth.

Similar dialogues are expected to be conducted in other Aboitiz-managed airports, including Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, to ensure industry-wide readiness.