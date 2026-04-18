MCIA connects travelers to the best Cebu can offer

Reinforcing its status as a world-class gateway, MCIA has officially secured the 2025 Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Best Airport Award for the 5–15 million passengers category in Asia-Pacific.

This prestigious win marks MCIA’s second consecutive major recognition in this segment, underscoring a consistent commitment to excellence in passenger service.

The standard for efficient travel

In an era where time and energy are the traveler’s most valued resources, efficiency is the ultimate luxury. Through the CEB Connects program, MCIA offers one of the country’s most streamlined transfer systems, enabling domestic-to-domestic connections in as little as 35 minutes.

For international-to-domestic and international-to-international transfers, the process is equally seamless, with a connection time of just 60 minutes.