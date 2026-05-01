Cebu as the best investment choice outside Metro Manila

Diverse and growing economy — Cebu City serves as a major economic powerhouse in the Visayas, supported by thriving industries such as information technology, tourism, retail and manufacturing. The presence of IT parks and business process outsourcing companies has created employment opportunities and attracted both local and foreign investors. At the same time, the growth of multiple business districts ensures that the economy is not dependent on a single sector. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2023 Provincial Product Accounts, Cebu Province ranks as the second-largest provincial economy in the Philippines, highlighting its strong and consistent performance.

Tourism hotspot — Known for its pristine beaches, world-class diving spots and rich cultural heritage, the island presents significant opportunities in hospitality, resorts, and short-term rentals. Visitors can enjoy iconic delicacies such as lechon, puso, humba and dried mangoes, while exploring cultural landmarks like the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and participating in vibrant festivals such as Sinulog. The presence of globally recognized accommodations, including Dusit Thani Mactan, further elevates Cebu’s profile as a premier destination.