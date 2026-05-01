Bolts end Kings’ five-game streak

Meralco snapped Barangay Ginebra’s five-game win streak, 112-91, in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.
Marvin Jones and CJ Cansino scored 18 points apiece as the Bolts improved to a 6-3 win-loss record in front of 12,711 fans.
“We didn't expect this, to beat Ginebra like this. I thought it's going to be a hard game,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo said.
“Probably something is going on with them. One day preparation. Normally, they are better when they prepare longer.” he added.
RJ Abarrientos led the Kings with 24 points as they remain in third place with a 7-3 slate.