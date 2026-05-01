22 secure jobs at Laoag Labor Day hiring event

Around 30 partner agencies and companies participated in the job fair, including Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center and the Philippine National Police. The presence of national government agencies also enabled a one-stop-shop setup for various services.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provided financial assistance to distressed overseas Filipino workers and their beneficiaries, while the Department of Labor and Employment rolled out livelihood support programs. First-time job seekers hired during the event also received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Abaya emphasized that while PESO primarily facilitates job matching, it also serves as a link connecting applicants to agencies that can extend further support.

“More importantly, we provide a meaningful experience for many young people. For some, this is not just an activity but a learning opportunity, as they get to go through the actual job application process,” she said.

On merit-based hiring, Abaya acknowledged that the so-called “backer system” remains part of Filipino culture, describing it as deeply entrenched and difficult to eliminate entirely, particularly in roles that rely on trust or familiarity.

“There are certain jobs that require a level of trustworthiness, and sometimes endorsements come into play. We cannot completely do away with that,” she said.

Despite this, she stressed that PESO and the city government continue to promote fairness and equal opportunity through structured screening processes and open-access programs.

“We try to be as fair as possible,” she added.

Based on labor market data submitted to the Department of Labor and Employment, key employment drivers in 2025 include the retail, tourism, and hospitality sectors, which continue to generate job opportunities in Laoag City and across Ilocos Norte.

Among the applicants, 31-year-old Christian Joy Gasmen, a first-time BPO applicant, said he felt both hopeful and anxious as he explored opportunities in the industry. Having previously worked in Manila, he expressed hope of securing a position with comparable compensation while supporting his family.

Another applicant, 33-year-old Shorte Mercado from Pasuquin, said the job fair opened multiple opportunities for local residents. She added that she is seeking employment that can support her family while allowing for personal growth.

Both applicants described the venue as accessible and the process as generally accommodating, though first-time participants admitted feeling overwhelmed by the number of employers and application steps.

Mercado also encouraged fellow job seekers to remain optimistic.

“Don’t lose hope. If one door closes, there will always be another opportunity waiting,” she said.

PESO urged residents to continue submitting applications and to watch out for upcoming job fairs, emphasizing that employment opportunities remain available.

“There are a lot of jobs out there—we just need applicants,” Abaya said.