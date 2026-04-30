Zambales eyes temporary capitol building

Ebdane said the Temporary Relocation Building will be operational by the end of May and will ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services during the transition period.

He also announced plans to repurpose the old Provincial Capitol Building, saying it will be transformed into a center for provincial activities and public service functions.

“We want to ensure that every sentimo of tax paid by the Zambaleño will be utilized for projects that will uplift the province and boost the programs and services of the provincial government to the people,” Ebdane said.