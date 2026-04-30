Zambales eyes temporary capitol building

The provincial government is set to open a newly constructed Temporary Relocation Building in Iba, Zambales, which will house provincial department offices while the new Provincial Capitol Building is under construction.
Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. led an inspection of the facility on 28 April, together with Engr. Domingo Mariano of the Provincial Engineering Office, Executive Assistant to the Governor Larraine B. Rico, and other provincial engineers.
Ebdane said the Temporary Relocation Building will be operational by the end of May and will ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services during the transition period.
He also announced plans to repurpose the old Provincial Capitol Building, saying it will be transformed into a center for provincial activities and public service functions.
“We want to ensure that every sentimo of tax paid by the Zambaleño will be utilized for projects that will uplift the province and boost the programs and services of the provincial government to the people,” Ebdane said.
Meanwhile, the Zambales Sports Complex track in Iba remains temporarily closed as of April 2026 to give way to the construction of a new international-standard stadium.
The planned facility will have a seating capacity of 15,000 to 17,000 and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, in support of the province’s bid to host the 2027 Palarong Pambansa.
Construction of the world-class track and football stadium is ongoing, with the provincial government taking over the project in 2025 after the initial contractor’s license was revoked. The P500-million facility is designed to rival major sports complexes such as the New Clark City Stadium.