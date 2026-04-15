DSWD launches PCRP in Zambales

Serving as a successor to KALAHI-CIDSS, it supports 500+ vulnerable municipalities in preparing for risks through community-driven infrastructure, livelihoods, and ecosystem conservation projects until 2030.

During a discussion, PCRP Deputy Regional Program Manager Aladin L. Naje explained the importance and overall purpose of the program, including the strengthening of the capacity of the community in preparing and establishing a strong front during crisis and disasters.

Board members Carl Eric Rico, Carol Guevarra, Provincial Department Heads, MSWDO Officials, representatives from the DSWD Region 3, PSWDO OIC Nadya Apostol were all present to fully support the PCRP.

“Bilang Punong Lalawigan, tiniyak ng inyo pong lingcod ang buong suporta ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales sa implementasyon ng PCRP, at umaasang malaki ang maitutulong nito sa pagpapalakas ng kakayahan at kabuhayan ng bawat Zambaleño tungo sa mas matatag at maunlad na komunidad,” Ebdane said.

The PCRP is supported by the World Bank and involves collaboration with multiple government agencies, including the DENR, DILG, and Department of Agriculture. The program aims to benefit approximately 4.13 million households across 500 vulnerable municipalities in 49 provinces.

This also supports sub-projects such as flood and drought protection, water systems, health facilities, and retrofitting structures, focusing on sustainable livelihoods (e.g., pre- and post-harvest facilities) and ecosystem conservation like mangrove preservation.

The program prioritizes areas with high poverty incidence (at or above 18.1%), high exposure to natural hazards (drought, flood, etc.), high stunting rates among children, and significant Indigenous Peoples (IP) populations.