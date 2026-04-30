Zambales set to open new Temporary Relocation Building

According to Ebdane, the said Temporary Relocation Building will open by the end of the month of May, and will serve as a temporary office of provincial department offices to ensure that the services of the provincial government will continue without delay.

He added that the old Provincial Capitol Building will be given new life by using the infrastructure for a new project, one that will make the old building the center for activities and provincial work.

“We want to ensure that every sentimo of tax paid by the Zambaleño will be utilized for projects that will uplift the province and boost the programs and services of the provincial government to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambales Sports Complex track in Iba is currently temporarily closed as of April 2026 due to the construction of a new international-standard stadium.

The new facility, designed to seat between 15,000 and 17,000 spectators, is expected to officially open in the first quarter of 2027 to support the province's bid for the 2027 Palarong Pambansa.

As of early 2026, work is ongoing to build a world-class track and football stadium that rivals major facilities like the New Clark City Stadium. The project faced a temporary shift in 2025 after the initial contractor's license was revoked, leading the provincial government to oversee the completion of the P500-million facility.