Manila hosts Asia-Oceania SAMBO tournament

In a bid to position Manila as a premier destination for combat sports, the 2026 Asia and Oceania SAMBO Championships take the spotlight from 23 to 28 June at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) following the formal endorsement of Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the event promises to boost the growth of the sport in the country.
“Sambo is a sport that needs exposure in the Philippines. Although it’s not an Olympic sport, it is included in the World Games and Asian Games, and we hope grassroots development will allow it to flourish,’’ said PSC chairperson Patrick Gregorio.
Sanctioned by the International SAMBO Federation and the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania, the championships will gather elite athletes from 29 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, to battle for 72 gold medals across youth, junior, and adult divisions.
“In our 10 years as an association, we have produced a world No. 1 and Asian champion in Sydney Tancontian, and we hope she inspires young athletes as we host this championship,” said Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI) President Paolo Tancontian.
The championships will be staged under the auspices of the National Sport Tourism–Inter Agency Committee chaired by Gregorio, whose leadership reinforces the event’s stature in the country’s international sports calendar.