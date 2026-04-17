Marcos administration tightens security for first Bangsamoro Parliamentary vote

COTABATO CITY — Security forces are intensifying operations across the Bangsamoro region as the Marcos administration moves to secure the area’s first parliamentary elections, scheduled for 14 September.

Military and law enforcement units have begun boosting their presence in identified hotspots to ensure the credibility of the vote, a critical component of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, led by the 6th Infantry Division, has elevated its alert status. Troops are working with the Philippine National Police to monitor communities vulnerable to election-related unrest.

Lt. Col. Ronald E. Suscano, commander of the 6th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, said Joint Task Force Central has shifted to a proactive security stance.

The strategy focuses on early threat detection and rapid response rather than reactive deployment.

Authorities are dispersing personnel across rural municipalities and conflict-prone barangays instead of concentrating solely on urban centers. Monitoring is focused on Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and parts of Cotabato Province and Cotabato City, where political tensions have historically escalated.

Intelligence efforts have also been integrated with community-based networks to monitor extremist remnants and armed groups that local political rivals might exploit.

Security officials said they are particularly concerned about the potential reactivation of factions linked to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

To mitigate these risks, authorities have increased checkpoints and patrols. Officials noted the "calibrated approach" is intended to deter violence without causing public alarm.

The September elections mark a milestone in the transition of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) toward a fully elected parliamentary government.

The Marcos administration has described the vote as essential for consolidating peace and strengthening regional autonomy under the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Security planners, the Commission on Elections, and local stakeholders are coordinating to safeguard the integrity of the process.

Despite persistent security challenges, authorities said preparations remain on track for what is considered a defining moment in the nation's peacebuilding efforts.