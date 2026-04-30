Villar Foundation hosts inter-parish chorale tilt

The Villar Foundation honored Las Piñas City’s patron saint, St. Ezekiel Moreno, through music and unity by spearheading the Inter-Parish Chorale Competition on Thursday, 30 April, at the San Ezekiel Oratory in the Villar Sipag Complex.

The annual event celebrates the legacy of St. Ezekiel Moreno, who once served as a parish curate in Las Piñas, and highlights the deep faith and devotion of the Las Piñero community.

Present at the event were Senators Mark and Camille Villar, along with Villar Foundation managing director and former Senator Cynthia Villar.