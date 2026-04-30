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Villar Foundation hosts inter-parish chorale tilt

Congratulations to all participating choirs for their inspiring performances.
CHAMPION: Harmonies of Hope Choir of Mary Mother Church Parish.
CHAMPION: Harmonies of Hope Choir of Mary Mother Church Parish.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION
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1ST place: Mary Immaculate Youth Council Choir of Mary Immaculate Parish.
1ST place: Mary Immaculate Youth Council Choir of Mary Immaculate Parish.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION
2nd place: Koro de San Isidro of San Isidro Labrador Parish.
2nd place: Koro de San Isidro of San Isidro Labrador Parish.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION

The Villar Foundation honored Las Piñas City’s patron saint, St. Ezekiel Moreno, through music and unity by spearheading the Inter-Parish Chorale Competition on Thursday, 30 April, at the San Ezekiel Oratory in the Villar Sipag Complex.

The annual event celebrates the legacy of St. Ezekiel Moreno, who once served as a parish curate in Las Piñas, and highlights the deep faith and devotion of the Las Piñero community.

Present at the event were Senators Mark and Camille Villar, along with Villar Foundation managing director and former Senator Cynthia Villar.

SENATOR Camille Villar with former Senator Cynthia Villar.
SENATOR Camille Villar with former Senator Cynthia Villar.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION
SENATOR Mark Villar.
SENATOR Mark Villar.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION

Winners of the competition received cash prizes ranging from P10,000 to P40,000.

Congratulations to all participating choirs for their inspiring performances.

Villar Foundation chorale event
St Ezekiel Moreno Las Piñas
Inter Parish Chorale Competition
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