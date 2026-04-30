UST ousts NUNS, makes SGVIL finals

Eliminated early in the last two editions of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea, UST will take on the winner in the other semis pairing being played as of press time between two-time runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung and Far Eastern University-Diliman in the winner-take-all finale on Friday.

Kimberly Rubin led the way for the Junior Tigresses with 20 points. Patricia Mendoza added 12 markers while Jezel Silvestre and Nicole Pelaez chipped in 11 points each for UST, which remained unbeaten in six games and avenged its semis loss to NUNS in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88.

“We’re so happy. We just executed our game plan and did what we have been working on in training. We played our game with a lot of heart,” said graduating winger Rubin, who had 18 kills, one ace and one kill block.