UST, St. John’s Institute book quarters seats

Pelaez finished with 11 points while Sotto scored six of her eight markers on kill blocks for UST.

The Junior Golden Tigresses squandered two set point advantages in the opening set as Lady Baby Falcons winger Ellane Gonzalvo knotted the count one last time at 25 on an offspeed hit. Pelaez put UST back up with a hit before Sotto closed the frame with a kill block.

The Junior Golden Tigresses took control of the second set early and kept their distance the rest of the way to hand the Season 2 champion its first loss after a 2-0 start.

UST will shoot for a group stage sweep against Emilio Aguinaldo College.