UST, St. John’s Institute book quarters seats

Undefeated University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured a quarterfinals berth after sweeping Adamson University, 27-25, 25-20, in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 Saturday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.
The Junior Golden Tigresses turned to Nicole Pelaez and Erin Sotto to deliver the crucial hits, especially in the closing stretch of the tight opening set, for their third win in as many games in Pool D.
Pelaez finished with 11 points while Sotto scored six of her eight markers on kill blocks for UST.
The Junior Golden Tigresses squandered two set point advantages in the opening set as Lady Baby Falcons winger Ellane Gonzalvo knotted the count one last time at 25 on an offspeed hit. Pelaez put UST back up with a hit before Sotto closed the frame with a kill block.
The Junior Golden Tigresses took control of the second set early and kept their distance the rest of the way to hand the Season 2 champion its first loss after a 2-0 start.
UST will shoot for a group stage sweep against Emilio Aguinaldo College.
Gonzalvo had 14 points and Kristal Martin added eight points for Adamson, which will shoot for the last quarters seat in the pool against Chiang Kai Shek College on Monday.
Meanwhile, Caera Celis dropped 17 points as St. John’s Institute advanced to the next round after a 25-14, 24-26, 15-8 escape over San Felipe Neri Catholic School for a 3-0 win-loss slate in Pool C.
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta defeated Cannosa Academy, 23-25, 25-9, 15-3, for a 2-1 card on top of Pool B while inaugural season winner California Academy opened its campaign with a marathon, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, come-from-behind win over Bethel Academy in Pool A.