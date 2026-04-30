(April 30 2026) On Thursday April 30 2026 in Quezon City ahead of Labor Day, an Artists apply finishing touches at the effigy named “Trio Delubyo” for Labor Day protest on May 1 2026, The effigy featuring US President Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , fused into a lizard-like entity signifies decaying state of imperialism and its “attempts” to maintain global dominance while rockets embedded in its body depicts the United States’ continued war amid its waning influence in West Asia. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 30 2026) On Thursday April 30 2026 in Quezon City ahead of Labor Day, an Artists apply finishing touches at the effigy named “Trio Delubyo” for Labor Day protest on May 1 2026, The effigy featuring US President Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , fused into a lizard-like entity signifies decaying state of imperialism and its “attempts” to maintain global dominance while rockets embedded in its body depicts the United States’ continued war amid its waning influence in West Asia. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR