Phl young guns battle for Junior World spots

The big guns have signed up, including Tristan Jefferson Padilla, Shinichi Suzuki, Patrick Tambalque, Emil Hernandez, Charles Serdenia, Ramon Ungco, Enzo Cham, Seth Koa and Geoff Tan, who will battle for four slots in the premier 15–18 division.

The 13–14 bracket is also stacked with Vito Sarines, Jared Saban, Javie Bautista, Jose Jacobo Gomez and Inigo Gallardo all in the hunt.

Luis Espinosa leads the cast in the 11–12 group, with Ryuji Suzuki, Marco Angheng, and Miuniq Dy expected to contend, while younger hopefuls will vie for berths in the 9–10 and 7–8 divisions.

A global stage awaits

Every summer, San Diego’s sprawling courses — including the iconic Torrey Pines — welcome over a thousand young golfers from around the world, aged 7 to 18. For the Philippines, participation is more than a contest; it’s a showcase of the nation’s future stars and a testament to the strength of its junior golf pipeline.

Deep and diverse talent pool

The Philippine lineup at the Junior World has grown both in size and ambition. In 2025, 41 Filipino jungolfers represented the country across boys’ and girls’ divisions, a mix of federation-backed talents and independent standouts selected through international circuits, reflecting the depth of scouting and support in Philippine junior golf.

Building on a winning tradition

The Philippines’ focus on sending strong contingents to San Diego stems from a rich history of success. Past champions include Rico Hoey (boys’ 15–17), Jed Dy and Bernice Ilas (younger categories), and Aidric Chan, who in 2019 captured the prestigious boys’ 15–18 crown at Torrey Pines. These victories have made the Junior World a key milestone for Filipino juniors, offering both prestige and international exposure.

More than just a tournament

For the National Golf Association of the Philippines and the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines, the San Diego Junior World serves multiple purposes. It acts as a benchmark for measuring Filipino juniors against global peers, provides a training ground in championship conditions on demanding layouts like Torrey Pines, and serves as an exposure platform, with college recruiters and international scouts closely monitoring the event.

Each year, the Philippines’ commitment to the Junior World reflects a long-term vision: nurturing young talent today to become tomorrow’s professionals and, eventually, contenders on major tours.

The Luisita qualifiers mark the first step for this year’s hopefuls, offering a chance to join the growing legacy of Filipino success on the world stage.