Tipuno X scales barber business model

The model allows faster expansion and lower startup costs, positioning the company as both a service provider and an enabler of small business growth.

Risk-taking in business

Rosales underscored the mindset behind the venture’s rapid buildout, pointing to the need for risk-taking in business. “Life is really risky. If you will do what you always do, what you will get is what you always get,” he said during the 17th Asian Innovation Forum organized by the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Tipuno was among the sponsors that powered said Forum held at Barangay Poblacion in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday, 29 April.

From a single concept, the business has grown to 17 branches across Luzon and the Visayas, with further expansion planned in the Visayas and Mindanao. Its modular approach enables the company to enter new locations more efficiently while maintaining consistent service standards,