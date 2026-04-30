Temporary roadblock: UAAP crown motivates Nitura, Lady Falcons

Still, head coach JP Yude keeps a positive mindset as the Lady Falcons look to build up early and return stronger to settle an unfinished business.

And leading that vow to bring Adamson to greater heights next year is presumptive Season 88 Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura.

“Shaina won’t stop until she becomes a champion,” Yude said after the Lady Falcons got clipped by No. 4 seed University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets, 16-25, 18-25, 19-25, on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“That’s her attitude. She’s determined to continue, even if we fall. She has high hopes for the years to come and that is for Adamson to get the championship,” added Yude of the Season 87 Rookie of the Year.

The Alas Pilipinas member Nitura still has three more years of playing eligibility with the Lady Falcons.

Adamson’s run to its first semis appearance in three years wasn’t an easy one.