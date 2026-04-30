Temporary roadblock: UAAP crown motivates Nitura, Lady Falcons

Adamson University’s campaign has ended, but the fire and determination to chase the elusive title remain burning inside the Lady Falcons.
Third-seeded Adamson bid goodbye to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament after taking the boot in the opening phase of the stepladder semifinals.
Still, head coach JP Yude keeps a positive mindset as the Lady Falcons look to build up early and return stronger to settle an unfinished business.
And leading that vow to bring Adamson to greater heights next year is presumptive Season 88 Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura.
“Shaina won’t stop until she becomes a champion,” Yude said after the Lady Falcons got clipped by No. 4 seed University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets, 16-25, 18-25, 19-25, on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
“That’s her attitude. She’s determined to continue, even if we fall. She has high hopes for the years to come and that is for Adamson to get the championship,” added Yude of the Season 87 Rookie of the Year.
The Alas Pilipinas member Nitura still has three more years of playing eligibility with the Lady Falcons.
Adamson’s run to its first semis appearance in three years wasn’t an easy one.
The Lady Falcons blew hot and cold in their first eight games before settling down and finding their rhythm behind Nitura’s leadership.
Adamson would rack up five wins in its last six games, including a three-game winning streak to end the elimination round, for a 9-5 win-loss record — avoiding complications of a playoff.
The Falcons had the luxury of rest and longer preparation compared to the Golden Tigresses, who got their entry to the semis through the back door by beating Far Eastern University (FEU) in a playoff for the No. 4 seed.
Practically, newbies in the postseason, Adamson unraveled under immense pressure as UST, a regular fixture in the semis since 2019, used its experience to shoot down its elims tormentor.
The Lady Falcons swept the Tigresses in straight sets in their first two meetings but just couldn’t throw the punches needed to survive.
Using the painful experience as a rallying point, Yude has high hopes for Adamson’s promising future and a breakthrough crown.
The Lady Falcons have yet to win a title and last figured in the championship back in 2007 when the then-Janet Serafica, Lizlee Ann Gata and Sang Laguilles-bannered batch finished runner-up to the Rachel Anne Daquis-led FEU.
“For us, in our situation as a team, we have a lot of first-year and second-year players. I’m very grateful to the Lord for how they performed this year. How they connect to each other,” he said.
“But of course, we know we lack the experience and maturity during games. I know that in God’s perfect time, we’ll reach that (level of maturity). For now, we need to be patient and address what we need to work on for the next season.”