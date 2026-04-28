Repeat or revenge?: Adamson, UST clash for playoff survival

“I think we just need to respond properly in every situation. We built our character and attitude that way. I am very blessed that the Lord has given us this opportunity. Every time, my goal is not to worry too much about my plans. I always rely on the plans of the Lord,” Yude said.

Nitura, who is set to become the first-ever season MVP for Adamson, braces for a tough challenge from the Tigresses and is ready to try and bring her team to greater heights.

“We’re here in the Final Four, and for sure it won’t be easy because we’re going up against the best of the best UAAP teams. I think it’s gonna be harder for us, but there’s no backing down,” she said.

“We’re just gonna keep going, do our hard work, do everything that we can, and wherever this leads us, we just have to respond to that.”

UST, on the other hand, is hoping that the momentum it built by eliminating Far Eastern University in a come-from-behind, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, playoff for the No. 4 seed win last Saturday will pull the squad through once again.

Angge Poyos, Regina Jurado, Cassie Carballo, Xyza Gula and graduating libero Detdet Pepito are expected to play their hearts out to survive another do-or-die for the Shaq delos Santos-mentored Tigresses.

“We’ll use our two games against (Adamson) as our rallying point. We’ll try to improve our game, especially after struggling against Adamson, which also played great behind their ace player,” Delos Santos said.

“I think we have to focus and fix our serve-receive. And then be more consistent in our attacks,” added Delos Santos, who last delivered a title for the program in Season 72 (2010).

The winner of the match will face three-peat-seeking National University in another do-or-die final stage of the stepladder semis to determine which team will challenge De LA Salle University in the best-of-three finals.

The Lady Spikers swept the elimination round for an outright championship berth and triggered the first stepladder format since NU won it all in 2022.

Meanwhile, top-seeded twice-to-beat FEU shoots for back-to-back championship stint when it takes on Ateneo de Manila University in the men’s Final Four.

Opening serve is at 11 a.m.followed by the 1 p.m. clash between No. 2 seed and twice-to-beat six-peat-seeking Bulldogs and Golden Spikers.

The Tamaraws topped the elims with a 13-1 card and are on a five-game winning streak, including a 29-27, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19 victory over the Blue Eagles last week.

Ateneo makes the Final Four for the first time in seven years.

NU seeks a repeat of its 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26 win over UST in the playoff for the semis incentive last Saturday for an 11th straight finals appearance.