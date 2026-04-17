Falcon dive: Adamson meets FEU, eyes Final Four slot

The Lady Falcons get a crack at ending a three-year semifinals drought when they take on Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Assured of at least a playoff for the last of the two remaining Final Four seats, Adamson only needs to hurdle the Lady Tamaraws in the scheduled 5 p.m. battle to advance in the next round for the first time since a third place finish back in 2023.

The Lady Falcons are on a back-to-back roll for an 8-5 win-loss record in solo third behind semis-bound unbeaten De La Salle University and three-peat-seeking National University.

Adamson swept past UST before eliminating University of the Philippines (UP), 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, from contention last Wednesday to get within a victory to secure a semis ticket.

“I think it applies to everyone, if you want something, you will find a way and make a way to achieve that,” Lady Falcons star Shaina Nitura said.

Adamson is treating the match as a must-win affair, as a loss will put the squad in a precarious position in a possible sudden death for a semis seat, in case of a tie at 8-6 at the end of the elimination round.

FEU and the Golden Tigresses are tied in fourth to fifth with 7-5 slates. In a scenario of a three-way tie at 8-6, the team with the superior tiebreak will occupy the third semis seat while the two other squads dispute the final bus ride to the next round in a playoff.

But Nitura, who is averaging a tournament-best 20.4 points per game, and the rest of the Lady Falcons are determined to take the less complicated route to the Final Four.

“We are really focused on helping the team get into Final Four, and the same goes with the coaching staff,” said last season’s scoring leader and Rookie of the Year.

On the other hand, the Lady Tamaraws try to score a follow up to their, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, win over the Fighting Maroons last Sunday to secure at least a playoff for a semis seat.

FEU is also eyeing an elims head-to-head sweep of Adamson, replicating its 22-25, 30-28, 25-17, 25-20, hard-fought escape in the first round.