Suzuki Phl among Calamba’s top taxpayers

Suzuki Philippines Inc. secured two spots in Calamba City’s 2026 Top Taxpayer Awards during the city’s 25th Cityhood Anniversary celebration at the Jose Rizal Coliseum. The company placed second in the Business Tax — Corporation Category and sixth in the Real Property Tax — Corporation Category.

The recognition came as Calamba marked 25 years since gaining cityhood under the theme “Rooted in Heritage, Rising in Progress.” Suzuki Philippines operates key manufacturing and business facilities in the city, where the company has continued to expand its operations over the years.