Suzuki Phl among Calamba’s top taxpayers

Suzuki Philippines Inc. secured two spots in Calamba City’s 2026 Top Taxpayer Awards during the city’s 25th Cityhood Anniversary celebration at the Jose Rizal Coliseum. The company placed second in the Business Tax — Corporation Category and sixth in the Real Property Tax — Corporation Category.
The recognition came as Calamba marked 25 years since gaining cityhood under the theme “Rooted in Heritage, Rising in Progress.” Suzuki Philippines operates key manufacturing and business facilities in the city, where the company has continued to expand its operations over the years.
The company said its presence in Calamba has contributed to employment, local supply chain activity, and tax revenues collected by the city government. Its operations cover its automobile, motorcycle, and marine businesses in the Philippine market.
Suzuki Philippines has also continued to invest in its Laguna facilities. The company recently broke ground for an Integrated Parts Warehouse, Training Center, and Office Facility. According to the company, the project aims to improve logistics operations, workforce training, and customer service support.
The company also expanded its Pre-Delivery Inspection facility. Suzuki Philippines said the expansion would help speed up vehicle preparation and inspections before units reach customers, while maintaining the brand’s quality standards.
The latest recognition adds to the company’s long-running presence in Laguna, where many automotive and manufacturing firms have established operations because of the province’s industrial zones and access to Metro Manila.
Suzuki Philippines has been among the companies with a manufacturing footprint in the area for years, particularly in Calamba, where its facilities continue to grow alongside demand for its products.