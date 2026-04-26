Forum set on SOCOTECO II controversy amid JVA debate

The event follows the SOCOTECO II board’s “conditional acceptance” of a proposed joint venture agreement with Ignite Power, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders.

Critics, including some MCOs and advocacy groups, have described the deal—reportedly structured with a 70–30 ownership split favoring the private partner—as a form of “privatization,” raising concerns it could alter the cooperative’s member-owned, nonprofit character. They have also called for a more transparent process, including broader consultation or a referendum.

Supporters of the proposal, however, point to the potential benefits of private sector participation, including access to capital, technical expertise, and operational improvements to address long-standing challenges in power distribution.

In a statement, Manuel V. De Leon said SOCOTECO II is now in the “eye of the storm,” citing multiple issues raised by various sectors, including alleged mismanagement, corruption, and questions over regulatory oversight. These claims remain subject to verification.

De Leon emphasized that beyond the controversy, a key concern is the limited participation of consumers in decision-making. “Electricity is essential, yet consumers have very minimal participation,” he said, warning that MCOs risk “losing our collective voice” if they remain disengaged.

The role of the National Electrification Administration has also come under scrutiny. While the agency has ordered a forensic audit into about ₱59 million in remarketing proceeds, it has also accepted the JVA “in principle,” prompting questions from critics about consistency and impartiality. NEA has yet to fully address these concerns publicly.

De Leon added that the issue goes beyond choosing between NEA supervision and a shift to the Cooperative Development Authority, noting that many consumers remain unaware of how power generation, transmission, and distribution systems are interconnected.

Forum organizers said the 28 April event will bring together stakeholders from government, the private sector, and civil society to present different perspectives and provide the public with clearer information.

They stressed that the goal is to enable MCOs to make informed decisions on matters that directly affect electricity service, governance, and long-term accountability in the cooperative.