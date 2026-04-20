SOCOTECO II says no final deal with Ignite Power, stresses conditional status

“Remember the term, conditional acceptance, because there is nothing yet final,” Senit said in a recent radio interview, underscoring that the board’s resolution does not amount to a binding agreement.

Conditional acceptance, not a closed deal

Senit explained that the cooperative’s approval is contingent on the satisfaction of specific terms and conditions, including provisions that may still be renegotiated. He noted that elements labeled “non-negotiable” by either party could determine whether the proposed partnership proceeds.

“Kung duna may mga punto didto nga gi-labeled nga non-negotiable, unya, dili sila mosugot, no deal,” he said, indicating that unresolved issues could still derail the proposal.

The planned engagement with Ignite Power is part of SOCOTECO II’s broader effort to explore options for improving its financial and operational position, including possible private sector participation. However, such moves have drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders, particularly member-consumer-owners (MCOs), some of whom have expressed concern over transparency and the long-term implications of a joint venture.

Final decision rests with member-consumers

Senit assured that any eventual agreement will not take effect without the approval of the cooperative’s members. He said the proposal, once finalized and adjusted, will be submitted to a referendum where MCOs will have the final say.

“Afterward isubmit ni siya sa referendum, para sa atong mga member-consumers, maoy modesisyon,” he said.

This requirement reflects cooperative governance rules, which mandate member participation in major policy or structural decisions, particularly those involving external partnerships or capital infusion.