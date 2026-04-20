SOCOTECO II says no final deal with Ignite Power, stresses conditional status

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The board of South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO II) has clarified that its ongoing engagement with Ignite Power remains non-final, countering earlier reports that suggested a completed agreement.
Board President Elinito Senit said the cooperative has only issued a “conditional acceptance” of Ignite Power’s proposal for a potential joint venture and capital infusion, emphasizing that the process is still subject to further review and negotiation.
“Remember the term, conditional acceptance, because there is nothing yet final,” Senit said in a recent radio interview, underscoring that the board’s resolution does not amount to a binding agreement.
Conditional acceptance, not a closed deal
Senit explained that the cooperative’s approval is contingent on the satisfaction of specific terms and conditions, including provisions that may still be renegotiated. He noted that elements labeled “non-negotiable” by either party could determine whether the proposed partnership proceeds.
“Kung duna may mga punto didto nga gi-labeled nga non-negotiable, unya, dili sila mosugot, no deal,” he said, indicating that unresolved issues could still derail the proposal.
The planned engagement with Ignite Power is part of SOCOTECO II’s broader effort to explore options for improving its financial and operational position, including possible private sector participation. However, such moves have drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders, particularly member-consumer-owners (MCOs), some of whom have expressed concern over transparency and the long-term implications of a joint venture.
Final decision rests with member-consumers
Senit assured that any eventual agreement will not take effect without the approval of the cooperative’s members. He said the proposal, once finalized and adjusted, will be submitted to a referendum where MCOs will have the final say.
“Afterward isubmit ni siya sa referendum, para sa atong mga member-consumers, maoy modesisyon,” he said.
This requirement reflects cooperative governance rules, which mandate member participation in major policy or structural decisions, particularly those involving external partnerships or capital infusion.
Clarification on roles and process
Amid public scrutiny, Senit also addressed reports regarding his involvement in the Technical Working Group (TWG) tasked with drafting the Terms of Reference for the proposed partnership. He clarified that he does not head the TWG.
“Igo lang ko nag-present sa output sa TWG. Dili ako ang chairman sa TWG,” he said, explaining that his role, as chair of the Committee on Policy, was limited to presenting the group’s recommendations to the board.
Ongoing review, public interest
The clarification comes at a time of heightened attention on SOCOTECO II’s direction, with debates continuing over whether entering into a joint venture with a private firm could improve service delivery or compromise the cooperative’s member-driven structure.
While the board maintains that no final agreement has been reached, observers note that transparency in negotiations and clear communication with member-consumers will be crucial in building trust as the process moves forward.
For now, SOCOTECO II leadership reiterates that discussions remain ongoing, with the outcome dependent on negotiations, regulatory considerations, and ultimately, the decision of its member-consumers.