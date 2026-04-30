SHFC enrolls first community in discounted water rate program

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), in partnership with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) and Maynilad Water Services Inc., has enrolled its first beneficiary community in the Enhanced Lifeline Program (ELP), extending discounted water rates to low-income households.
The initiative, launched on 29 April, covers more than 80 households from the Samahang Magkakapitbahay na Nagkakaisa (SAMAGBANAI) Homeowners’ Association in Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City.
The community is a beneficiary of SHFC’s High Density Housing Program, which provides permanent housing to families relocated from waterways and other danger zones in Metro Manila and nearby areas.
Under the ELP, qualified households consuming 20 cubic meters or less per month are granted discounts on the basic charge of their water bills.
The program stems from a memorandum of understanding signed in December 2025 between SHFC and MWSS RO to expand access to affordable water services for housing beneficiaries.
The rollout supports the directive of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..
SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa said the initiative would help ease household expenses.
“Dahil sa matibay na ugnayan ng dalawang ahensya ng pamahalaan, mas mapapagaan natin ang buwanang gastusin ng ating mga kababayan,” Laxa said.
MWSS RO Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty said the program ensures low-income families have access to affordable water services, improving their quality of life.
For his part, Maynilad Customer Experience and Retail Operations Head Rodolfo Baylas Jr. reaffirmed the company’s commitment to support the initiative and maintain reliable service.
SAMAGBANAI President Ric Kilaton expressed gratitude, saying the program provides both financial relief and assurance that government continues to address community needs.
More SHFC communities are expected to be enrolled in the program as the partnership expands.