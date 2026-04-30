SHFC enrolls first community in discounted water rate program

The rollout supports the directive of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa said the initiative would help ease household expenses.

“Dahil sa matibay na ugnayan ng dalawang ahensya ng pamahalaan, mas mapapagaan natin ang buwanang gastusin ng ating mga kababayan,” Laxa said.

MWSS RO Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty said the program ensures low-income families have access to affordable water services, improving their quality of life.

For his part, Maynilad Customer Experience and Retail Operations Head Rodolfo Baylas Jr. reaffirmed the company’s commitment to support the initiative and maintain reliable service.

SAMAGBANAI President Ric Kilaton expressed gratitude, saying the program provides both financial relief and assurance that government continues to address community needs.

More SHFC communities are expected to be enrolled in the program as the partnership expands.