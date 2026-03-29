Expanded 4PH program widens housing options, lowers costs — DHSUD

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is making housing more accessible through lower interest rates and more flexible options for beneficiaries.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the expanded program allows Filipinos to choose housing arrangements based on their financial capacity, including homeownership, rental housing, and incremental development. “Malinaw po ang direktiba ng ating Pangulong Marcos Jr.-dapat abot-kaya ang pabahay para sa bawat Pilipino. Kaya pinalawak natin ang 4PH hindi lamang sa dami ng proyekto kundi sa mga opsyon na maaaring pagpilian ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.