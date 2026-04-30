Seoul sensations: Koreans outduel local stars, rule team time trial

Not even the scorching summer heat could stymie the foreign invasion in the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Tour of Luzon 2026 presented by Philippine Sports Commission.
It was South Korea’s turn to step to the top podium as the race shifted from South to Central Luzon.
The Seoul Cycling Team emerged victorious in the team time trial Stage 2 that ended at the New Clark City Athletes Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday.
Leaving behind their closest pursuers — local clubs Excellent Noodles and Standard Insurance Philippines — the Koreans grabbed the victory in the 43.4-kilometer course that started in Clark, Pampanga, in 56 minutes and 35 seconds.
Despite the punishing mid-morning heat, compounded by the baking temperature rising from the road, the Koreans soldiered on to deny the local bets a chance to redeem themselves from a slow start in the opening stage that ran from Calatagan, Batangas to the mountaintop city of Tagaytay.
“It is really a great honor to compete here, and we are thankful that we’re allowed to compete here,” Seoul Cycling Team’s Lee Jung Hoon said.
“We really prepared very hard for this. It’s so hot here, but we will adjust to the weather and route.”
Hoon’s other teammates are Jung Wo Hoo, Lee Ui Min, Lee Jin Gu and Cha Seom.
Excellent Noodles clocked in 33 seconds behind while Standard Insurance Philippines was 55 seconds back.
LCW UAE Cycling Team, which dominated Stage 1 with a 1-2 finish by Syrian Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai and Russian Nikita Shulchenko, came in fourth after clocking a minute and five seconds late.
Team defending champion MPT Drivehub, bannered by two-time individual time trial national champion Nash Lim and veteran Rustom Lim, checked in 1:20 behind in fifth.
Friday will see the riders race the 145.97 Stage 3 from Clark to Palayan City in Nueva Ecija.
Despite coming in second in Stage 2, Excellent Noodles Cycling Team anchored by team captain Ryan Tugawin dislodged early leader Go for Gold in pole position in the team general classification with an aggregate time of 15:31:54.
Standard Insurance Philippines bannered by Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Ronald Oranza slipped behind by 36 seconds while Go for Gold trailed by 44 ticks.
Tugawin, however, knows there’s still a long way to go in the 14-stage race.
“This is just the second stage. A lot of things could happen and we’re just heading into the difficult stages. All will depend on the condition of your team,” he said.
Rounding out the Stage 2 finishers were Go for Gold Philippines (+1:31), Malaysian national team (+1:47), 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines (+1:53), Ponti Wijaya (+2:32), Dreyna Orion Philippines (+3:12), Gapyeong Cycling Team (+3:31), Team Pangasinan (+3:40) and CCN Factory (+3:47).