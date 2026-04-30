Seoul sensations: Koreans outduel local stars, rule team time trial

The Seoul Cycling Team emerged victorious in the team time trial Stage 2 that ended at the New Clark City Athletes Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday.

Leaving behind their closest pursuers — local clubs Excellent Noodles and Standard Insurance Philippines — the Koreans grabbed the victory in the 43.4-kilometer course that started in Clark, Pampanga, in 56 minutes and 35 seconds.

Despite the punishing mid-morning heat, compounded by the baking temperature rising from the road, the Koreans soldiered on to deny the local bets a chance to redeem themselves from a slow start in the opening stage that ran from Calatagan, Batangas to the mountaintop city of Tagaytay.

“It is really a great honor to compete here, and we are thankful that we’re allowed to compete here,” Seoul Cycling Team’s Lee Jung Hoon said.

“We really prepared very hard for this. It’s so hot here, but we will adjust to the weather and route.”