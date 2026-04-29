Foreign invasion: Syrian, Russian outclass local riders, rule Stage 1

Foreign riders stole the show from local bets as Syrian Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai made his presence felt by ruling Stage 1 of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Tour of Luzon 2026 presented by the Philippine Sports Commission that started in Calatagan, Batangas and ended in the breezy Tagaytay City on Wednesday.
Flexing his climbing skills, the 19-year-old Alrefai attacked on the final uphill stretch of the 150.1-kilometer opening stage alongside LCW UAE Cycling Team teammate Nikita Shulchenko for a 1-2 finish.
Both riders held hands as they approached the finish line at the landmark Tagaytay City Praying Hands, with Alrefai winning via a photo finish — clocking of three hours, 36 minutes and 35 seconds, excluding a 10-second bonus for winning the stage.
The 26-year-old Shulchenko logged the same time as Alrefai.
Alrefai will wear the symbolic yellow jersey in the time trial Stage 2, a 43-kilometer race starting from Clark, Pampanga to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.
“We were chasing the best riders as we made it. When we started the climb, we got to the front. He (Shulchenko) helped me,” Alrefai said.
“I didn’t know I had a chance to win until the last five kilometers,” he added.
It was a tight race that saw multiple lead changes.
Korean defending champion Joo Dae Yeongo made a solo breakaway after forming a three-man lead pack but slowly faded in the second climb in Calaca town as Alrefai and Shulchenko caught up.
The LCW tandem then linked up with teammate Ivan Anisimov, who held the line in the three-man lead group alongside Joo of Gapyeong Cycling Team and Ariff Danial Noor Roseidi of the Malaysian National Team.
Anisimov, who finished 13:56 minutes behind at 71st, then allowed his teammates to get in front for the decisive breakaway.
“We were in the breakaway and he (Anisimov) was waiting for us and so we caught him and then we (Shulchenko) went together,” Alrefai said of their well-executed game plan.
British cyclist Tyler Douglas Hannay of local squad Excellent Noodles, crossed the line at third place, trailing behind by one minute and 56 seconds.
Joo wound up 15th overall, falling 2:10 behind Alrefai.
Go for Gold ruled the team general classification with 14:34:32 after stage one while Excellent Noodles Cycling Team placed second behind 14 seconds and Standard Insurance Philippines was behind 28 seconds at third and 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines was fourth behind 28 seconds.
Six riders led by Standard Insurance’s Ronald Oranza formed a breakaway group early on at the start of the 14-stage Tour.
But the Filipino bet saw his lead evaporate and was gobbled up by the peloton in Nasugbu and barely wound up in the Top 40.
Meanwhile, the PSC has thrown its full support behind the as organizers doubled their efforts to elevate the race.
PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio expressed optimism about the Tour’s role as a driver of sports tourism, especially after six foreign teams joined the competition despite the ongoing energy crisis.
“The great revival we ignited in 2025 is now in full motion in 2026. Salamat to MPTC and to all who stand behind this iconic cycling race,’’ said Gregorio during the flag-off stage on Wednesday.
“This event is a shining example of how sports thrive when the public and private sectors collaborate.”
“The PSC is proud to champion the Tour of Luzon 2026 — one of the pillars of our sports tourism program, and a symbol of our nation’s momentum in global cycling,”