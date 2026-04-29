Foreign invasion: Syrian, Russian outclass local riders, rule Stage 1

Both riders held hands as they approached the finish line at the landmark Tagaytay City Praying Hands, with Alrefai winning via a photo finish — clocking of three hours, 36 minutes and 35 seconds, excluding a 10-second bonus for winning the stage.

The 26-year-old Shulchenko logged the same time as Alrefai.

Alrefai will wear the symbolic yellow jersey in the time trial Stage 2, a 43-kilometer race starting from Clark, Pampanga to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“We were chasing the best riders as we made it. When we started the climb, we got to the front. He (Shulchenko) helped me,” Alrefai said.

“I didn’t know I had a chance to win until the last five kilometers,” he added.

It was a tight race that saw multiple lead changes.

Korean defending champion Joo Dae Yeongo made a solo breakaway after forming a three-man lead pack but slowly faded in the second climb in Calaca town as Alrefai and Shulchenko caught up.